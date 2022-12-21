Dubai police detains Uorfi Javed, here’s why

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed who is often in the news for her unconventional fashion choices has now landed in trouble over her latest outfit. She has been reportedly detained by the police in Dubai on Tuesday after she had shot a video for her Instagram.

Bigg Boss OTT fame is being questioned by the authorities in Dubai over the revealing outfit she wore at her shoot location. It was learned that there was no issue with her revealing outfit but the location she choose for shooting the video was in an open area. According to the reports, the shooting location is an open area and people found that Uorfi’s outfit was too revealing during the shoot.

Popular for her DIY outfits, Uorfi was criticized for her outfit choices in the past by many. She always defended herself and termed it her choice to wear such outlandish outfits.

Uorfi who was not allowed to travel earlier to the United Arab Emirates due to some discrepancies in her passport had confirmed on her Instagram handle a day ago that she had been diagnosed with laryngitis in Dubai.

On a professional front, Uorfi Javed is currently a part of MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.