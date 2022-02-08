Dubai police enters ‘Guinness World Record’ for largest online video chain

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Police have set a Guinness World Record for the largest online video chain of people passing the Expo 2020 Dubai Pin, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

A total of 265 people – 146 women and 119 men from 193 nationalities and 192 Country Pavilions on Monday said “Thank you Expo 2020” on camera in their national languages before virtually handing the Expo 2020 Dubai badge, or pin, to one another via split screens.

The three-minute video chain was adjudicated by Guinness World Records-MENA and took 48 hours to film.

Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai attended the award ceremony to recognise the achievement at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on Monday.

For his part, Lieutenant Hamad Khalil Obaid Al Bishri of Dubai Police said: “Along with creating a safe and secure environment at Expo 2020 Dubai we wanted to create a unifying message of equality that Dubai thrives on. We decided to bring all the pavilions together, under one flag of connecting minds and building a healthy future. After only one week of collaborative efforts with different pavilions, we started filming, and achieved our goal of producing our message.”

Dubai Police and Expo 2020 have received the official Guinness certificate in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai office; Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Administrative Affairs and other officials representing the various pavilions at the global event.

There have been 10 to 15 Guinness World Records at Expo 2020 Dubai so far, with award-winning innovative ideas; World Cancer Day, World Cinnamon Bun Day at the Swedish Pavilion, three records at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, and many more.