Dubai Police felicitates resident for reporting reckless driving

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police Traffic General Department on Sunday, August 13, honoured resident Ellie Marie Perrier for reporting reckless driving through the ‘We Are All Police’ programme.

Colonel Muhammad Al Qaydi, acting deputy director of the general department of traffic, handed Perrier a certificate of appreciation, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between society and the police.

He also highlighted the extent of Dubai Police’s keenness to enhance community partnership and enhance a sense of responsibility among the emirate’s residents.

Colonel Al Qaydi pointed out that many motorists experience reckless driving on the roads. It is important to report these cases as they can cost people’s lives.

Meanwhile, Perrier thanked the Dubai Police for the appreciation and encouraged community members to actively participate in the “We Are All Police” program and to report any negative behaviour.

We Are All Police programme

Dubai Police launched the ‘We Are All Police’ program to encourage residents to work as citizen police. There are several ways the general public can report negative road behaviour.

Dubai residents can take photos of violations and crimes and share them with Dubai Police on the Police Eye or Smart Police Station app. They can also log on to a cybercrime website or report cases by calling We Are All Police at 901.