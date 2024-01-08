Dubai police fulfills dream of 2 Serbian siblings, make them cops for a day

Dubai: The Dubai police have fulfilled the wish of two Serbian siblings by helping them to become police officers for one day.

This gesture is part of ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ initiative aims to promote happiness and positivity among children of various ages and nationalities.

During their visit to Dubai, the 10-year-old and 9-year-old duo wore a police uniform, toured in one of luxury police patrols and and met the police mascot “Amna”.

The parents expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response, which ensured their child’s happiness and enhanced their sense of safety and security.