Dubai police fulfills dream of 2 Serbian siblings, make them cops for a day

This gesture is part of 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative aims to promote happiness and positivity among children of various ages and nationalities.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 8:19 pm IST
Dubai police fulfils dream of 2 Serbian siblings by making them a cop for a day
Photo: Dubai police/X

Dubai: The Dubai police have fulfilled the wish of two Serbian siblings by helping them to become police officers for one day.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This gesture is part of ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ initiative aims to promote happiness and positivity among children of various ages and nationalities.

Also Read
Watch: World’s largest illuminated steel bird installed in Dubai

During their visit to Dubai, the 10-year-old and 9-year-old duo wore a police uniform, toured in one of luxury police patrols and and met the police mascot “Amna”.

MS Education Academy

The parents expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response, which ensured their child’s happiness and enhanced their sense of safety and security.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2024 8:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button