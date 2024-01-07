Watch: World’s largest illuminated steel bird installed in Dubai

Dubai has added a new Guinness World Record to its never-ending list of achievements by receiving the title for world’s largest illuminated steel sculpture of a bird.

The title was recently received by Global Village, Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination.

The steel falcon, a tribute to the UAE’s national bird, stands at Global Village with a wingspan of over 22 meters and stands just under 8 meters tall.

Also Read Over 42,000 expats deported from Kuwait in 2023

The 8,000kg sculpture in Dubai is a captivating sight with 50,000 lights, making it an ideal spot for visitors seeking a unique and Instagram-worthy experience.

The sculpture in the UAE, designed to honor the falcon’s cultural and national significance, is a stunning representation of the country’s rich identity.

The falcon structure located in the newly launched Mini World, in Global Village, offers visitors 25 miniature replicas of global landmarks and a variety of international cuisines.

Watch the video below here