Dubai police to investigate video mocking Arab woman in burqa

A video widely circulated on social media platforms sparked huge outrage on social media shows two foreign women mocking an Arab Muslim woman wearing a black veil (burqa) at a restaurant in Dubai, prompting local authorities to take action.

The footage shared on January 1 depicts the foreign women filming a man and the burqa-clad women seated at a nearby table at a Dubai restaurant. The women were engaging in mockery towards the Muslim woman, breaching her privacy.

Public outrage

Soon after the video garnered attention, it ignited a wave of condemnation from netizens across the globe, especially Emirates who emphasized the importance of respecting the culture of the country one travelling to.

“Watch the lack of manners! A video documents the rudeness of a foreign woman in Dubai, in one of the restaurants, taking a picture of a veiled Muslim woman and bullying her! This behaviour is unacceptable and this rude woman must be held accountable,” wrote one user.

"شاهد قلة الأدب! فيديو يوثق سفالة امرأة أجنبية في دبي وفي أحد المطاعم، تقوم بتصوير امرأة مسلمة محجبة وتتنمر عليها! هذا السلوك غير مقبول ويجب محاسبة هذه المرأة الوقحة"



"Watch the lack of manners! A video documents the rudeness of a foreign woman in Dubai, in one of the… pic.twitter.com/QQyzb5l6Xo — حـكــيــــم (@hakimjustice_) January 3, 2025

“I honestly don’t know why she has a problem. It’s not her business what another woman is wearing. The Muslim lady is not sitting there laughing and judging you, is she? You expect to be treated with respect in Dubai yet act like a disrespectful pig with zero manners or kindness,” wrote another user.

I honestly don't know why she has a problem. It's not her business what another woman is wearing. The Muslim lady is not sat there laughing and judging you, is she? You expect to be treated with respect in Dubai yet act like a disrespectful pig with 0 manners or kindness. https://t.co/dMDGO673tS — Em 𓆣 (@eimilefrances) January 4, 2025

Dubai police response

In response to the outcry, Dubai Police immediately launched a formal investigation into the incident. They assured the public that “necessary measures” would be taken to address the inappropriate behaviour.

“Thank you for contacting Dubai Police General Command. The matter has been transferred to the competent authority to take the necessary measures”, they wrote.