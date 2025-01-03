Video: Man targets Indian immigrants in Canada, calls them ‘refugees’

A disturbing video that showed a man expressing hatred and prejudice towards Indian immigrants in Canada surfaced on social media, igniting outrage among people.

The video of the incident posted on X by RTN Canada shows the man filming a group of Indian people standing with luggage. He is heard continuously mocking them by calling them “refugees” and even making offensive remarks concerning their presence in the country.

In the video, the man says, “Alright, the refugees are here from India. This is Justin Trudeau’s reign! So many Indians.” He then proceeds to remark on the population increase in Canada stating that “44 million people in Canada and most of them are from India.”

The man then zooms his camera focusing on the luggage of the group and continues his rant stating, “Look at that. They all come from India. Their population is growing. Thanks to Justin Trudeau. Oh sure, look at that, they are refugees from India.”

Meanwhile, one of the youngsters from the group is seen coming and requesting the man to stop recording. Despite this, he continues filming saying “Refugees from India, look at this guy.” The video’s text overlay provocatively asks, “Where are the white people in Canada?”

Man records Indians for immigrating to Canada & insults them, he’s a foreigner himself 😕 pic.twitter.com/RC2kJbUHpg — RTN (@RTNCanada) January 1, 2025

This incident is part of a broader pattern of increasing anti-Indian sentiment in Canada. Recent emerging reports show rising xenophobia towards Indian immigrants and students. The video has since garnered over a million views and has brought attention to racism and immigration in Canada.