Mosque vandalized in Bihar, police forces deployed to maintain peace

Tensions flared in Bihar’s Kalyanpur block of East Champaran after unidentified people allegedly broke into the local Mosque located at Mangalpur village and vandalised it, causing significant damage to the religious premises.

The destruction reportedly appeared to be organized, and most of the damages affected the interiors of the mosque. A video of the aftermath that surfaced on social media on Friday shows prayer mats, fans, and lights broken and scattered across the floor.

That desecration of a religious place has ignited a huge outrage among the Muslim community with many people and activists demanding immediate action to punish the perpetrators and prevent further untoward.

In response to the incident, local authorities acted swiftly and a massive police force was deployed in the area to maintain order and prevent further escalation.

The authorities have urged people for peace and communal harmony, with orders issued to curb the spread of misinformation that could exacerbate tensions.

Tension between two communities near the Mosque in Kalyanpur, video of vandalism inside Mosque goes viral. pic.twitter.com/9ungwrw2JQ — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) January 2, 2025

The incident took place days after a 70-year-old muezzin (azan caller) of a local mosque Mohammed Sajjad Ali was brutally attacked and killed with an iron rod while returning from namaz (Islamic prayer) in the state of Nawada City.