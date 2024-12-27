Bihar: 70-yr-old muezzin attacked with iron rod, dies; 9 arrested

A 70-year-old muezzin (azan caller) of a local mosque Mohammed Sajjad Ali was brutally attacked and killed with an iron rod while returning from namaz (Islamic prayer) in Bihar’s Nawada.

The brutal attack that occurred on Tuesday, December 24, left his companion with severe injuries, causing grappling with communal tension and calls for justice.

The attack reportedly erupted following a heated dispute between two groups over the construction of a Panchayat Government Bhawan. Subsequently, tensions turned violent, culminating in the tragic attack on Ali and his companion.

According to reports, amid the tensions in the region, Ali was targeted in a sudden outburst of aggression. He later succumbed to his injuries, while his companion is currently under treatment.

Police takes action

Soon after the incident, the police acted swiftly and launched an investigation that led to the arrest of nine suspects including Dilip Kumar, Rahul Kumar Paswan, and others. The authorities are thoroughly probing the motives behind the fatal attack, suspecting communal discord may have fueled the aggression.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP) Nawada has assured the public of a fair investigation stating, “All culprits involved in the incident will face the law.”