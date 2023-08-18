Dubai police warn fans against violating rules as football league begins

Abu Dhabi: As Emirati fans await the start of the ADNOC Pro League that begins on Friday, August 18, the Dubai police has urged the fans to comply with the rules.

Citing federal law, the police warned that fines of up to Dirham 30,000 would be imposed on anyone found violating the rules in a football stadium.

Assistant Director-General of Dubai Civil Defense for Fire and Rescue Affairs, Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, outlined the rules fans must follow.

Guidelines

Fans are prohibited from entering the playing field or the designated sports event area without permission.

Fans are instructed not to bring or possess any prohibited or hazardous substances, especially fireworks.

Sharp objects and other weapons will not be allowed inside the stadia.

Fans are advised to be seated only in the designated areas.

Penalties and fines for violating rules

Any person found creating inconvenience will land in jail for one to three months, and must pay a fine of between Dh5,000 and Dh30,000.

A person will be charged under the same penalty as above for throwing any substances or liquids of any type.

Same penalty as above for using indecent language (written or spoken).

Same penalty for making racist comments or political statements.

Along with instructions, the Dubai police assured fans of the highest safety and security standards were at place.