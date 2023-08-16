9-year-old Indian-origin boy scales Europe’s highest peak

Abu Dhabi: A 9-year-old Dubai-based Indian-origin mountain climber has achieved a remarkable feat by scaling Russia’s Mount Elbrus, which is Europe’s highest peak.

Ayaan Saboor Mendon, who hails from the Indian city of Mangaluru, is a grade 3 student at the North London Collegiate School, Dubai.

Ayaan scaled Mount Elbrus in June alongside his mother, Vani Mendon, and father, Saboor Ahmad. He scaled the 5,642-metre-high peak in only five days, after setting a target of eight days.

Ayaan’s mountain climbing passion began at a very young age, inspired by father’s trip to Jebel Jais mountain in Ras-al-Khaimah.

In August 2022, Ayaan bravely scaled Mount Kilimanjaro at 5,895 meters. In April this year, he climbed Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

Photo: Ayaan.sm/Instagram

The youngster is involved in rigorous training. These include running on a treadmill, walking tied with heavy weights, sled push-ups and hurdle training. Ayan plans to climb Argentina’s 6,961 metres Mount Aconcagua in December.

Before that, he will climb Island Peak (Imja Tse) in Nepal in October. Ayaan ultimate goal is to climb Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world.