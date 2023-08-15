Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian tricolour on I-Day

Abu Dhabi: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice, was emblazoned with the colours of the Indian national flag to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15.

In a video shared by Burj Khalifa on Instagram, the building displayed the Indian flag as the Indian national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ played in the background.

“Tonight, #BurjKhalifa commemorates the Republic of India on their Independence Day. Wishing the people of India a day filled with celebration and pride as you celebrate the rich history and diverse culture of your nation. May India continue to shine brightly with progress, unity and prosperity. Happy Independence Day!” the post reads.

As the video continues, the building displayed an image of Mahatma Gandhi and a text saying, “Happy 77th Independence Day to Mother India. Long live India-UAE friendship. Har Ghar Tiranga. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum conveyed his greetings to India on Independence Day on Twitter.

“As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation. On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations. Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!,” he tweeted.