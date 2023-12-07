Dubai private schools rank among world’s top 10 in Math

Dubai private schools have been ranked ninth globally for mathematics, according to the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

The students scored an average of 497 in mathematics, compared to Singapore’s 575 in the top-place category.

Dubai schools also achieved a global ranking of 13th in reading with a score of 498, and 14th in science with a score of 503.

Taking to X, on Thursday, December 7, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai wrote, “We extend our gratitude to the dedicated educational staff and express our appreciation to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for their efforts and diligent follow-up.”

“We emphasise that the quality of education contributes significantly to a better quality of life for our citizens, residents, and their families.”

“The intellectual strength of our schools today augments the strength of our future and ensues success for the new generations,” it added.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced the ranking results of its Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA 2022) in 81 countries and regions around the world, evaluating skills in mathematics, science, and reading. Dubai’s private… pic.twitter.com/eOk5IDFxfR — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 7, 2023

Singapore has surpassed Macao, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Estonia, Switzerland, and Canada in the world in maths.

What is Pisa?

Pisa is an annual international assessment of 15-year-olds’ performance in reading, maths, and science, launched in 2000.

It is conducted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).