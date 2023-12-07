Telangana’s TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) has announced job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for skilled workers.
In a press release, TOMCOM stated that the recruitment is for positions such as cleaners, Ac Technician, Electrician, Plumber, Painter, Carpenter and Mason.
Job details
- The recruiting company will offer accommodation and joining tickets.
- The initial contract period is for 2 years.
- The candidate must have a valid passport with a minimum of 2 years and 2-3 years of relevant experience, except for cleaners.
- Interested candidates can submit their resume on the TOMCOM website or mobile app or an e-mail to tomcom.resume@gmail.com
In this regard, TOMCOM as part of its ongoing activities to facilitate overseas placements, is also going to hold an awareness program in various districts on Thursday, December 7.
Awareness program will be held at
- TOMCOM, ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad
- District Employment Office, Shivaji Nagar, ITI Campus, Nizamabad
- District Employment Office, room no. 218, second floor, Integrated District Collectorate Complex (new collectorate), Dharoor Camp, Jagtiyal