Telangana’s TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) has announced job opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for skilled workers.

In a press release, TOMCOM stated that the recruitment is for positions such as cleaners, Ac Technician, Electrician, Plumber, Painter, Carpenter and Mason.

Also Read Apple hiring for multiple job roles in UAE

Job details

The recruiting company will offer accommodation and joining tickets.

The initial contract period is for 2 years.

The candidate must have a valid passport with a minimum of 2 years and 2-3 years of relevant experience, except for cleaners.

Interested candidates can submit their resume on the TOMCOM website or mobile app or an e-mail to tomcom.resume@gmail.com

In this regard, TOMCOM as part of its ongoing activities to facilitate overseas placements, is also going to hold an awareness program in various districts on Thursday, December 7.

Awareness program will be held at

TOMCOM, ITI Mallepally Campus, Vijayanagar Colony, Hyderabad

District Employment Office, Shivaji Nagar, ITI Campus, Nizamabad