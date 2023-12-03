Apple hiring for multiple job roles in UAE

Abu Dhabi: US technology major Apple is hiring for multiple positions at stores located across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Recruiting will be held in four stores— Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.
Interested candidates can apply through Apple’s career site. Multilingual ability is an added advantage.
Below is the list of jobs and requirements
- Creative— The candidate must possess the ability to teach small groups and coach multiple individuals.
- Business Expert— Candidates must have at least one year of experience in the business market, knowledge of technology and Apple solutions, phone comfort for customer interaction, and ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events.
- Expert— Proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products, with proven experience in sales and technology solutions, and ability to quickly learn new products, fostering customer loyalty.
- Genius— Candidate should possesses strong interpersonal skills, a willingness to learn technical repair skills, and excellent time management skills.
- Specialist— The candidate must possess a keen interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and excellent communication skills with both small groups and individual customers.
- Operations Expert— It requires quick thinking, problem-solving abilities, strong organizational skills, and multilingual candidates, who may be preferred.
- Business Pro— The candidate must have 3-5 years of successful experience in technology sales, advanced Apple expertise, and knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, and challenges.
- Technical Specialist— The candidate must evaluate customers’ support needs upon arrival, offer solutions, or refer them to other team members.