Saudi’s NEOM unveils newest exclusive tourism escape ‘Siranna’

Riyadh: NEOM, the 500 billion-dollar futuristic city being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced the development of a new exclusive ‘tourism escape’ Siranna.

Situated on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, the ultra-luxurious destination will be home to 65 rooms, as well as 35 exclusive residences.

The destination offers stunning Red Sea views with its tiered design, featuring hexagonal pillars that complement the rugged coastal terrain and surrounding mountains and flora.

It will be accessible via boats, taking guests through natural rock formations before reaching the property’s entrance.

Introducing Siranna, a destination where elegant and innovative living meets to facilitate a lifestyle without compromise.



Situated on the Gulf of Aqaba coastline, our secluded hideaway will be home to a 65-key hotel and 35 exclusive residences. #Siranna #NEOM pic.twitter.com/dJkU9UMl0K — NEOM (@NEOM) November 29, 2023

It will also feature a signature beach club, spas, wellness facilities, and discovery trails for exploring the sea, mountain, dining, and entertainment.

NEOM plans to designate Siranna land as a nature reserve, incorporating innovative ecological design and construction techniques to seamlessly blend with the landscape.

“Siranna is an example of NEOM’s uncompromising efforts to create spaces in nature that support sustainable future living and nurture creativity while offering the ultimate luxury hospitality experience,” NEOM said in a statement.

Siranna, is among the recent developments, following the announcement of Epicon, a luxury coastal tourism destination with an exclusive residential component in the Gulf of Aqaba.