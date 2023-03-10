Dubai provides short breaks for caregivers of senior citizens

The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched the “Respite Care” programme, which provides short-term breaks for caregivers of senior citizens and people of determination, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The programme enables caregivers to take short-term breaks to attend to their daily activities without having to compromise on their caregiving responsibilities.

This ensures that the elderly and people of determination continue to receive needed care even when their primary caregiver is unavailable for a short period.

The programme, which falls under the umbrella of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, gives primary caregivers an opportunity to focus on their physical and mental well-being.

The Programme eligibility requires that caregivers are Dubai citizens and first-degree relatives of senior citizens or people of determination they care for, and must also live in the same home.

Caregivers of a senior citizens or determinate people residing in Dubai can apply for the temporary care service. Once the request is received, CDA will review the case and, upon approval, make arrangements to accommodate the request based on caregiver needs.

During the primary caregiver’s time off, the authority will provide a substitute to care for senior citizens or determined people, either at home or in temporary care centres.

The authority will appoint specialists to provide the necessary care and supervise them during the absence of the primary caregiver.