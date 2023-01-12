Dubai residents can now complete visa services via video call

Abu Dhabi: Residents in Dubai can now complete their visa application via video conferencing, local media reported.

The new service has been set up by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The new service can be used if visa officers discover a document is missing or unclear, or need additional information from the applicant to issue the visa.

The individuals can upload necessary documents and photos via the chat box when they talk to the administrator on a video call, The National News reported.

As per multiple media reports, the service enables customers from inside and outside the country to communicate directly with the department’s employees.

The applicants can still visit an official visa center for the issuance and renewal of visas.

Through Dubai’s new video call service, customers can submit documents to GDRFA in 5 minutes – no need to visit its “customer happiness service centres”.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said in a media conference that the latest service can be used to issue and renew any type of visa.This includes residence visas, golden visas, green visas, student visas, and visitor visas.