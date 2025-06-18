Dubai returnee attacked by wife’s lover in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly attacked by his wife’s alleged lover in the Feelkhana area on Monday night, June 16.

The victim has been identified as Sheikh Osama, who works in Dubai, had recently returned to Hyderabad after learning about his wife’s relationship with another man, identified as Junaid Ghazi.

According to reports, on the night of the incident, Junaid and his associates reportedly entered the house and attacked Osama with knives, leaving him with multiple stab injuries.

Osama was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

His condition is said to be stable.

Based on his complaint, the Asifnagar police registered a case of attempted murder. The accused have been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway.