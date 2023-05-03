Dubai ruler orders humanitarian aid for displaced Sudanese

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent humanitarian support to Sudanese displaced by the conflict in their country, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.
The assistance will consist of food parcels and rations, which will be delivered through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).
Sheikh Mohammed stressed the depth of cultural and historical ties between the UAE and Sudan, stressing that the UAE is always keen to support brotherly countries.
Fighting continues in Sudan amid a power struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
To date. More than 73,000 people have arrived in neighboring countries from Sudan since the fighting began on April 15.