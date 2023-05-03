Dubai ruler orders humanitarian aid for displaced Sudanese

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent humanitarian support to Sudanese displaced by the conflict in their country, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The assistance will consist of food parcels and rations, which will be delivered through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the depth of cultural and historical ties between the UAE and Sudan, stressing that the UAE is always keen to support brotherly countries.

محمد بن راشد يوجه بتوفير مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة للنازحين السودانيين والذين اضطرتهم الظروف الأخيرة في البلد الشقيق إلى مغادرة منازلهم.

يستفيد من الدعم، الذي سيُقدم على شكل مواد غذائية ومستلزمات طبية وخيم من خلال مؤسسة "مبادرات محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم العالمية"، الفئات الأكثر تضرراً… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 2, 2023

Fighting continues in Sudan amid a power struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

To date. More than 73,000 people have arrived in neighboring countries from Sudan since the fighting began on April 15.