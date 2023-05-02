Saudi Arabia grants free visas to evacuated nationals from Sudan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that it will grant free visas to all Sudanese nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan, local media reported.

In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al Yahya, director general of Passports (Jawazat), confirmed this development and said that this initiative comes under the directives of the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Accordingly, those who have been evacuated from Sudan can enter the Kingdom as any member of the Saudi society and as any person visiting the Kingdom, and move freely.

However, they must have scheduled departure plans.

فيديو | مدير الجوازات الفريق سليمان اليحيى: المملكة تمنح التأشيرة المجانية لمن لا يمكلها من الرعايا القادمين من السودان بشكل نظامي #عين_الخامسة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/UmKSTbi4iT — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 30, 2023

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that 5013 people from 100 countries have been evacuated from Sudan since military operations began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The Saudi government is making efforts to evacuate its citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan to the Kingdom.