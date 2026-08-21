Dubai Ruler to cover treatment of Jordanian girl with SMA

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will cover the treatment of Jordanian girl Katia Abu Al-Saud, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the Dubai Media Office announced on Thursday, August 20.

Katia, who is one year and four months old, will receive treatment at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai.

The Dubai Ruler’s intervention came after Katia’s family launched an online appeal seeking help with the cost of her treatment. Her mother had shared her daughter’s case on Instagram and also appealed to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for assistance.

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Katia began showing signs of developmental difficulties at around six months of age, when her parents noticed that her movement was not progressing like that of other children her age. She was later diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness.

Her family said the treatment could cost up to USD 2.4 million and involves gene therapy that is not available in Jordan. Doctors have reportedly stressed the importance of administering the treatment before Katia turns two.

Mother thanks Dubai Ruler

In a video posted on Instagram following the announcement, Katia’s mother expressed her sincere thanks to Sheikh Mohammed for his humanitarian gesture and support for her daughter.

“We have always known you to be pioneers in good deeds, and you are people of goodness and generosity. We thank Your Highness for this initiative that has restored hope to our daughter,” she said.

Katia’s family also thanked everyone who supported their appeal by sharing her story, praying for her, donating or helping bring attention to her case.

In another Instagram post, the family said Katia was now closer to receiving the treatment she needed.

“By the grace of God, Katia’s case has been adopted, and she is getting closer to her dream of treatment and recovery,” the family said.

The family described Sheikh Mohammed’s intervention as a significant step in Katia’s treatment journey and expressed hope that she would complete her treatment successfully and recover.

Katia’s mother had also appealed to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for assistance, saying that every passing day was crucial as the family sought treatment for Katia.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that affects motor nerve cells, causing progressive muscle weakness and difficulties with movement. Treatment options, particularly gene therapies, can involve costs running into millions of dollars.