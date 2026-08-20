Dubai’s iconic Toyota building to be demolished in 2027

Dubai’s iconic Toyota Building on Sheikh Zayed Road is set to be demolished in 2027, marking the end of an era for one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.

Officially known as the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building, the 15-storey residential tower was completed in 1974. It became popularly known as the Toyota Building after a large Toyota sign was installed on the building in 1981.

Tenants with valid rental contracts can remain until December 2026, according to the building’s management. Residents have already begun moving out as the property approaches the end of its residential life.

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‘Toyota Building is very special to me’

For Indian expat Himanshu SK, leaving the property means parting with a place closely linked to his life in Dubai.

Speaking to Siasat.com, he recalled sharing food and spending time with families living in the building. He also started his business during his stay there and remembered having a view of the Burj Khalifa from his home.

“Toyota Building is very special to me. I lived here for three years, and I have so many good memories here,” he said.

He also recalled walking to City Walk, located behind the building, and visiting the nearby Mazaya Centre for shopping.

“There are so many memories here that I cannot talk about everything in one voice note,” Himanshu SK said. “For other people, it may just be an old building, but for me, it will always be a special place.”

In a video clip shared with Siasat.com, Himanshu showed residents leaving with their belongings being loaded into trucks. He said around 95 per cent of the residents had already vacated the building and that he expected to leave within a day or two.

“I feel the most pain today,” he said, reflecting on his departure.

“Many great people have lived in this building and gone,” he added.

Pointing to the view from the property, he said: “You will not get a view like this in any other building in Dubai.”

Dubai’s iconic Toyota Building on Sheikh Zayed Road is set to be demolished in 2027.



The 15-storey landmark, completed in 1974, has witnessed the city’s transformation for more than five decades. Tenants are now moving out, with contracts valid until December 2026.



Video:… pic.twitter.com/l9qdi6WfGY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2026

Social media users react

The news has prompted a strong response on social media, with several users calling for the building to be renovated rather than demolished.

“Just renovate it!!!!!!! This is an ICONIC LANDMARK,” one user commented.

Another said the building was “iconic” and belonged to Dubai, suggesting it should be turned into a distinctive piece of art instead of being replaced by another modern building.

The comments also included personal memories. One user recalled playing cricket outside the building and being joined by mechanics from a car repair shop. Another remembered using a gym there when it was among the tallest buildings visible along Sheikh Zayed Road.

Some users questioned whether the building could be protected under heritage regulations, while others described it as one of the oldest landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Former residents also shared their experiences. One said they had spent 13 years living in the building and were emotional about its impending loss. Another said the property reminded them of the Dubai they grew up in.

A further suggestion was to preserve the Toyota sign and incorporate it into whatever development replaces the building.

The building’s place in Dubai’s history

When the tower was completed in 1974, the area around Sheikh Zayed Road had relatively few substantial buildings. It stood near what was then known as Defence Roundabout, an area that has since been transformed by high-rise developments and major infrastructure.

The Toyota sign became closely associated with the building over the following decades. It was removed in 2018 after the advertising agreement ended and returned in 2022.

The building has remained a residential property, with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, while Dubai’s skyline changed dramatically around it.