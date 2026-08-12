Emirates offers unlimited free date changes on Dubai flights

Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates has introduced unlimited free date changes for passengers travelling to Dubai, giving customers greater flexibility to adjust their travel plans.

The new policy, effective August 10, covers several Economy and Business Class fares. Passengers travelling to Dubai on Economy Saver through Flex fares can change their travel dates as many times as needed without paying a change fee.

The option also applies to Business Class Special, Saver and Flex fares. Any difference between the original and new fare will still have to be paid.

Economy Flex Plus, Premium Economy, Business Flex Plus and First Class fares remain fully flexible.

Cuts refund fees

Emirates has also reduced refund fees for passengers travelling to Dubai.

Economy passengers now pay USD 50 for refunds on Saver fares and USD 25 on Flex fares. In Business Class, the refund fee is USD 50 for Special and Saver fares and USD 25 for Flex fares.

No-show fees remain unchanged.

Passengers travelling to other destinations across the Emirates network can make one free date change on tickets booked from April 2, 2026. The benefit also applies to journeys connecting through Dubai.

Travellers can hold a fare for 24 hours at no charge while finalising their travel plans.

Also Read Indian tourists can now get free UAE visas for Abu Dhabi trips

Travel cover with conflict protection

The airline is also offering its Comprehensive Travel Cover, which includes protection against several travel disruptions, including conflict-related situations.

The policy provides reimbursement of medical expenses of up to USD 25,000 in conflict-related situations and allows passengers to extend their trip by up to 30 days at no additional cost.

The cover also includes trip cancellation, baggage delay and loss, unlimited worldwide medical expenses and emergency evacuation.

Emirates said the conflict cover is not restricted by government travel advice. The insurance is available in 27 countries and can be purchased while booking or added to an existing reservation through the airline’s Manage Booking service.

Rebooking, accommodation for disrupted passengers

Emirates said it will arrange accommodation directly for customers affected by flight disruptions.

If onward connections operated by other airlines are affected, or an Emirates service is unavailable, the airline said it will rebook passengers to their destination at no additional cost.

The same arrangement applies when cancellations are caused by airspace disruptions.

Emirates Skywards members get additional benefits

Emirates Skywards members can access additional benefits until August 31.

Members will need 20 per cent fewer Tier Miles to reach Silver, Gold and Platinum status. They can also earn 20 per cent bonus Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

The airline is also offering a promotional Cash+Miles rate of 2,000 Miles for USD 30 when members use Miles towards Emirates or flydubai flights, excess baggage, lounge access and seat selection.

Emirates said the measures are intended to give passengers greater flexibility when booking, changing or cancelling their travel plans.