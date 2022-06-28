Dubai: Savings scheme for expat employees to begin on July 1

Abu Dhabi: Dubai government to implement a savings scheme for expatriate employees working in the public sector, from Friday, July 1.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, approved the launch of the scheme in March 2022.

The scheme has been conceptualized following the Dubai International Financial Center Employee Savings Scheme (DEWS) and the enrolment of employees will take place in phases when it starts.

The scheme targets expatriates in Dubai government entities in the first stage, with the scope of expanding its implementation in later stages,

ترأست اليوم اجتماع المجلس التنفيذي، واعتمدنا إطلاق "صندوق الادخار للموظفين الأجانب في حكومة دبي" … مبادرة نوعية على مستوى المنطقة تمثل إضافة مهمة لنظام مكافآت نهاية الخدمة المطبق حالياً … وضمن المراحل المقبلة، نتطلع لتطويره ليشمل وبشكل اختياري العاملين في القطاع الخاص. pic.twitter.com/Xcyk5L7Kjg — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 2, 2022

The savings scheme, the first of its kind in the region, aims to provide government employees with an opportunity to enhance their savings and end-of-service dues.

As per Khaleej Times, over 1,500 employers and 25,000 employees have enrolled in the Dubai government scheme DEWS.

“All government employees are required to be enrolled into DEWS by their government employer – save for certain exemptions as outlined within the legislation, including UAE nationals,” Khaleej Times quoted Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer of DIFC Authority.