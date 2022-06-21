Expo 2020 to be transformed into Expo City Dubai by October

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, announced on, Monday, the transformation of the Expo 2020 Dubai site into Expo City Dubai. It is scheduled to open in October this year.

This is after the historical success of the exhibition and its visit by more than 24 million visitors, which formed an imprint in the history of Expo exhibitions for over 170 years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Monday took to Twitter and wrote, “Brothers and sisters… after the historic success of Expo 2020 Dubai… which was visited by more than 24 million visitors… which formed a mark in the history of Expo exhibitions over 170 years… We announce today the transformation of The exhibition site to (Expo City Dubai) .. a city that represents the most beautiful ambitions of Dubai.”

After the historical success of Expo 2020 Dubai,visited by more than 24 million visitors & left a mark in the 170-year history of World Expositions. Today we announce transformation of the exhibition site into Expo City Dubai, a new city that represents the ambitions of Dubai. pic.twitter.com/baB7iCdlVb — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 20, 2022

Expo City Dubai will be a smart business destination, focused on sustainability, innovation, education and entertainment.

The new city will house a new museum, world-class exhibition center and headquarters for the latest, fast-growing companies. It will continue to host pavilions from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt and others.

Expo City Dubai will showcase a number of Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions, entertainment and technology offerings. In addition, it will house offices, leisure facilities, dining and entertainment venues, sports facilities, and a shopping mall.

The next chapter starts now! Be part of the city of the future and build a legacy of sustainability, innovation, education and entertainment.#ExpoCityDubai — ExpoCityDubai (@ExpoCityDubai) June 20, 2022

The next chapter is here, celebrating the power and impact of human innovation, imagination, and ingenuity.#ExpoCityDubai pic.twitter.com/aXCLxWk7vy — ExpoCityDubai (@ExpoCityDubai) June 21, 2022

The city is accessible by the Dubai Metro and will also be home to the Dubai Exhibition Centre, which has hosted a series of world summits, conferences and concerts during the fair.

Three of Expo 2020’s attractions – the Al Wasl Plaza, the park in the Sky Watchtower and the surreal water feature – will remain.

Meanwhile, the Elif Mobility Pavilion and the Terra Sustainability Pavilion will remain interactive learning experiences, while the Opportunity Pavilion will become Expo 2020 Dubai Museum later this year, highlighting the history and impact of global exhibitions.

Expo City Dubai will be an environmentally-friendly city that caters to families and future generations. A city connected to a port and two airports, and also to beautiful memories in the hearts and minds of millions of people. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 20, 2022

Visitors will also be able to explore the United Arab Emirates and the Saudi pavilion, while details of other countries’ pavilions – including reworked versions of Luxembourg, Australia, Pakistan, India, Morocco and Egypt – will be announced in the coming months.

Expo City Dubai— part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan– builds on the success of the World Expo, which received more than 24 million visits in the last six months.

Expo 2020 Dubai was also the first world exhibition to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, and the first to be hosted by an Arab.