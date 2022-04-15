Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with happiness card

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a happiness card by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai on Wednesday, April 13.

“GDRFA Dubai welcomes Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and grants him the Happiness Card with the aim of achieving happiness for them through various benefits, discounts and offers,” the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs tweeted.

إقامة دبي ترحب بنجم بوليود الممثل الهندي شاروخان في زيارة له للإدارة العامة وتمنحه بطاقة السعادة بهدف تحقيق السعادة لهم عبر مزايا وخصومات وعروض متنوعة.@iamsrk @FilmDubai pic.twitter.com/osob9tYfRK — GDRFA DUBAI إقامة دبي (@GDRFADUBAI) April 13, 2022

The happiness card will give access to a wide range of exclusive privileges, discounts, and promotions during their stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The card covers everything you could possibly hope to buy. The card will only be valid for the duration of the user’s stay, but they will be entitled to a brand new card on their next trip.

On December 21, 2020, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced the launch of ALSAADA tourist card or happiness card.

On March 10, Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the face of the new Dubai Tourism campaign.

Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian celebrity to be given the UAE golden visa. Khan was even named brand ambassador of Dubai in 2016.