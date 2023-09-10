Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves 188% expansion of marine transport network

Sheikh Hamdan also met Hanadi Al Doseri, the first Emirati female captain of a mass marine transport vehicle.

Crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council,Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Sunday, September 10, approved a plan to develop Dubai’s maritime transport network and expand it by 188 percent.

The move aims to serve 22 million passengers by 2030.

During his review visit, Sheikh Hamdan met Hanadi Al Doseri, the first Emirati female captain of a mass marine transport vehicle.

He also reviewed the project to manufacture the world’s first electric abra made using 3D printing technology, which is traditionally a small wooden boat.

“I have closely followed the successful trial run of the autonomous abra,” Sheikh Hamdan posted on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

