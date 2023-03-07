Dubai soon to have rest stops for delivery riders

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced its decision to construct rest stops for delivery riders in the country. RTA has issued a tender for the construction of three integrated rest stops in the emirate.

The stations will be located in three areas. The first will be on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village. and the second will be at Port Saeed next to Al Muraqabat Street 22. The third will be located at Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 close to Al Manama Street.

#RTA called on the UAE business community to bid for constructing three integrated rest stops for delivery motorbike drivers in the emirate. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/BQgaG6hAzH — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 5, 2023

The goal is to provide essential services to passengers such as maintenance, refuelling, rest areas and restaurants.

At these facilities, the RTA will also provide ‘educational materials on public safety and quality regulation’. The project is in line with the RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery business, which has been booming in the past few years.

RTA had launched a set of initiatives to enhance the efficiency and safety of the sector. This included issuing professional driver certificates, an award for excellence in delivery service, and conducting traffic awareness workshops for passengers.