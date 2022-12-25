Dubai: Telangana’s Burra Lasya 1st female to complete ICC L1 cricket coach course

Hyderabad: Burra Lasya from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana has created history by becoming the first woman coach to complete the Level-1 Cricket Coach Course at the ICC Academy Coach Education Course in Dubai.

On this occasion, Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud on Saturday felicitated Burra Lasya at his office in Hyderabad.

V Srinivas Goud took to Twitter and wrote, “Burra Lasya was felicitated as the first female cricket coach from Telangana State who obtained Level-1 certificate in ICC-Academy Coach Education Course.”

తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం నుండి తొలిసారిగా మహిళ క్రికెట్ కోచ్ గా ICC – అకాడమీ కోచ్ ఎడ్యుకేషన్ కోర్సు లో Level – 1 సర్టిఫికెట్ సాధించిన బుర్రా లాస్య ను అభినందించడం జరిగింది. pic.twitter.com/d0frxSpcf4 — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) December 24, 2022

Lasya is one of three players selected in the country when the International Cricket Council (ICC) conducted its worldwide Test selection academy.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Srinivas Goud hoped that Lasya would achieve more laurels and make Telangana proud.

He said that after the formation of Telangana, chief minister K Chadrashekhar Rao has been working hard for the development of sports in the state with a special vision.

The minister further added, that about 8500 rural sports premises are being constructed in the state to prepare rural sportspersons like no other state in the country.