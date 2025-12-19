Dubai thunderstorms aftermath sees airports, Global Village reopen

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates experienced severe thunderstorms and unstable weather conditions, resulting in flooding in various parts of the city, prompting flight cancellations.

The harsh conditions also led to the death of a 27-year-old Indian expatriate, Salman Fariz, in Ras Al Khaimah city after a wall collapsed during the heavy rains.

Several services were suspended for long hours as the relentless rains kept the city suspended in extreme conditions. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had announced the temporary suspension of ferry services between Dubai and Sharjah.

Although there were no major disruptions on the main roads of the capital, motorists were advised to drive carefully due to water accumulation.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police deployed services across the city to monitor rainfall and ensure the smooth flow of traffic in congested areas.

As the weather eases, and the clean-up operation across the Emirates is underway, it has also caused travel disruption for many.

According to the Dubai Media Office, all main roads have been cleared post the thunderstorm, while the Municipality announced the reopening of public spaces, including parks, beaches, and open-air markets.

The Dubai Airport, along with the Global Village, also confirmed that operations are back to normal amid the ongoing rainfall.

Global Village was temporarily closed on Thursday, December 18, due to the heavy rains.