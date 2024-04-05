Dubai to build mosque in memory of Ukranian woman who embraced Islam

In a heartening display of solidarity and community spirit, Dubai plans to build a mosque in memory of Ukrainian woman Daria Kotsarenko, who recently passed away few hours after embracing Islam, while she was fasting.

This initiative is launched by Dar Al Ber Society, responsible for the Islamic Information Centre to honor her remarkable journey and her dedication to her newfound faith.

تم إنشاء مشروع مساهمات لبناء مسجد يحمل اسم داريا – رحمة الله عليها https://t.co/NvFy89LdRw https://t.co/TAdP3fUO8t — Dar Al Ber Society | جمعية دار البر (@DarAlBerSociety) March 30, 2024

Twenty-nine-year-old Daria, visited Dubai three years ago, sparking curiosity about local culture and religion. She conducted extensive research and delved deeper into her research.

Also Read Dubai: Fasting Ukrainian woman dies few hours after converting to Islam

Daria embarked on a journey to various countries after her initial visit, before returning to Dubai where she fully embraced Islam on March 25 this year.

The sudden death of her on March 28 is believed to have been caused by a heart attack.

Daria, without family or relatives in Dubai, was laid to rest in Al Qusais Cemetery on March 29, attended by hundreds of Emiratis and expatriates.

Daria Kotsarenko Mosque

Daria Kotsarenko Mosque, set to be constructed on an 812 square metre plot, will have a floor area of 613 square meters.

The mosque will feature a prayer hall for men on the ground floor with a capacity for 208 worshippers, a women’s prayer hall, ablution rooms, an imam’s residence, and a 33-meter minaret.

As of Friday, April 5, Dirham 546,041 has been collected from the Dirham 4 million construction budget and a dedicated link has been established for donations.