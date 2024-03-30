Dubai: Fasting Ukrainian woman dies few hours after converting to Islam

Abu Dhabi: A 29-year-old Ukrainian woman recently died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) few hours after declaring her conversion to Islam, while fasting during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

The woman, identified as Daria Kotsarenko, a Christian, arrived in Dubai searching for a job. During her search, she found herself drawn towards Islam and converted to Islam on Monday, March 25, according to a document shared by social media users on X.

It is reported that Daria died of a sudden heart attack shortly after taking Shahadah, a testament of faith.

Taking to X on Thursday, March 28, Janaza_uae’s X account has shared the news of her death saying, “Daria Kotsarenko, a 29-year-old Ukrainian national, died after converting to Islam while fasting. Her funeral prayer will take lace at Al Qusais Cemetery Mosque in Dubai after Friday prayers, March 29.”

“Be her brother and she has no one. May God have mercy on her and reward her youth in Paradise.”

♦️صلاة الجنازة♦️

دبي بعد صلاة الجمعة

19 " رمضان " 1445 هـ

جنازة [ الشابة : داريا كوتسارينكو / اوكرانيه الجنسية ( 29 سنة ) توفيت بعد إسلامها بساعات قليلة وهي صائمة / كونوا لها واخوه ليس لها احد ] يرحمها الله وعوض شبابها في الجنة

بمسجد مقبرة القصيص — خدمة جنائز الإمارات (@Janaza_uae) March 28, 2024

News of her death circulated on social media platforms, prompting hundreds of Emiratis and expats to attend her funeral to pray for her.

“Large crowds performed the funeral prayer for the young Ukrainian woman, Daria Kotsarenko,” Janaza_uae wrote on X on Friday evening, and shared photos of the crowd.

♦️جمُوع غفيرة أدت صلاة الجنازة على الشابة الاوكرانية داريا كوتسارينكو … شرح الله صدرها للاسلام وأكرمها بعد موتها بهذه الجموع ودعاء الناس لها



قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم اذا أرادَ اللهُ بعبدٍ خيرًا عسَله قيلَ وما عسَله ؟ قال يُفتَحُ له عملٌ صالِحٌ قبل موتِه فيقبضُهُ عليهِ pic.twitter.com/fvrSwcDBBv — خدمة جنائز الإمارات (@Janaza_uae) March 29, 2024