Dubai to host World Police Summit at Expo 2020

Abu Dhabi: Dubai is all set to host World Police Summit (WPS) at the Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai— the world’s largest cultural gathering, from Monday, March 14 to Thursday, March 17.

The World Police Summit is a high-profile, global security event and the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East.

It will feature more than 200 speakers and attract over 2,000 delegates across six strategic conferences.

With more than 250 exhibitors and 10,000 visitors, the summit will provide a platform for law enforcement agencies to collaborate and organisations from the public and private sector to share ideas on the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security in the face of multiple emerging threats.

“The summit is an important opportunity for senior local, regional and international police and law enforcement officials to connect with governments and policymakers to discuss the key priorities shaping the future of policing. As a first of its kind event in the region it will strengthen Dubai Police and the UAE’s leadership in innovative policing, crime prevention and security,” Gulf News quoted Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The summit will be attended by leading police organisations, including Interpol, Europol and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), as well as representatives of local, regional and international police forces and law-enforcement agencies, including the UAE’s Ministry of Interior.

In addition, the summit will be the venue for the Emirates International Conference and Exhibition on Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and the annual International Protection Forum organized by the Dubai Police General Command, in partnership and cooperation with the United Nations.

The Dubai Police Academy Graduation Ceremony and the global tactical team challenge – the UAE SWAT Challenge – will also be held during the summit in Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo 2020 was supposed to go live in October 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expo 2020 Dubai, is the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022, as it is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

Since the event began, it has attracted around 16 million visitors from all over the world. In February alone the number rose to 4.4million, the highest monthly figure since it began.

From October 2021 to February 2022, the expo has hosted an impressive number of more than 13,000 heads of state, presidents, prime ministers and ministers.