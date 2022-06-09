Dubai to launch flying taxi in 2026

Abu Dhabi: Electric aircraft company Eve Holding and Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services is all set to introduce the first flying taxi—electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) touristic flights from the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, as early as 2026.

A subsidiary of Eve Holding, owned by Brazilian plane maker Embraer, and Falcon Aviation Services had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 35 eVTOL aircraft.

“The launch of this concept fully aligns with the Smart Dubai vision and will contribute to positioning Dubai as a global leader in sustainable urban air mobility transportation,” Ramandeep Oberoi, chief operating officer of Falcon, said.

Eve Holding and Falcon will work alongside local stakeholders and authorities to support the development of the UAE’s urban air mobility ecosystem, according to the company statement.

Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve, said the agreement will help position Dubai as a leader in the UAM market.

eVTOL aircraft manufacturers are gaining customers, and the global market is expected to grow from $ 5.41 billion in 2021 to $ 23.21 billion in 2028 at a rate of 23 percent per year.