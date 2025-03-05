Dubai to use AI-powered radars to monitor traffic violations

Dubai Police has announced plans to use radar systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic violations. This new initiative aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents by automating the enforcement of traffic laws.

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 5, key officials detailed how the advanced radar systems will be used to track violations, fines, vehicle impoundment durations, and black points.

Some of the violations monitored include:

Exceeding speed limits:

More than 80 km/h: 3,000 Dirham fine, 60-day vehicle impoundment, 23 black points More than 60 km/h: 2,000 Dirham fine, 20-day vehicle impoundment, 12 black points More than 50 km/h: 1,000 Dirham fine More than 40 km/h: 700 Dirham fine More than 30 km/h: 600 Dirham fine More than 20 km/h: 300 Dirham fine