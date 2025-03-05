Dubai to use AI-powered radars to monitor traffic violations

This initiative aims to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2025 9:12 pm IST
Photo: X

Dubai Police has announced plans to use radar systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor traffic violations. This new initiative aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents by automating the enforcement of traffic laws.

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 5, key officials detailed how the advanced radar systems will be used to track violations, fines, vehicle impoundment durations, and black points.

Some of the violations monitored include:

  • Exceeding speed limits:
  1. More than 80 km/h: 3,000 Dirham fine, 60-day vehicle impoundment, 23 black points
  2. More than 60 km/h: 2,000 Dirham fine, 20-day vehicle impoundment, 12 black points
  3. More than 50 km/h: 1,000 Dirham fine
  4. More than 40 km/h: 700 Dirham fine
  5. More than 30 km/h: 600 Dirham fine
  6. More than 20 km/h: 300 Dirham fine
  • Running a red light: 1,000 Dirham fine, 30-day vehicle impoundment, 12 black points
  • Driving against traffic: 600 Dirham fine, 7-day vehicle impoundment, 4 black points
  • Distracted driving (using a phone): 800 Dirham fine, 4 black points
  • Improper use of the road shoulder: 1,000 Dirham fine, 30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 black points
  • Heavy vehicles in prohibited areas: 1,000 Dirham fine, 4 black points.
  • Blocking traffic by stopping behind vehicles: 500 Dirham fine.

