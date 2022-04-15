Dubai: Two Indian men win Rs 20.76 lakhs each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriates have won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,76,657) each in the 70th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winners of the draw Mohammed and Ahmed— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, April 9.

54-year-old Ahmed, who works as a valet parking supervisor based in Dubai, is delighted to win the draw.

“I will use this money to educate my kids, complete the construction of my house and pay for my mother’s eye operation. This prize money has made my Ramadan so much more special,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

The second winner— Mohammed, who works as a construction manager in Abu Dhabi, is a regular Mahzooz draw participant.

“I have a new baby on the way, so this win couldn’t have come at a better time as it will help me secure my daughter and my baby’s future,” Khaleej Times quoted Mohammed.

Mohammed plans to help his extended family in India. He said his relatives have suffered financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Ramzan draw

Mohammed and Ahmed stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramzan mega raffle draw being held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

The next draw of 10 million Dirham (Rs 20,76,57,628) will be broadcasted live on Saturday, April 16 at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST). Participants can participate in both the Mahzooz mega draw and the raffle draw by registering on the app and website.