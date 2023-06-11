Dubai: Ugandan woman gives birth on RTA double-decker bus to Ajman

Abu Dhabi: A Ugandan woman in Dubai unexpectedly gave birth on a double-decker intercity bus headed to Ajman, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.

The authorities confirmed that both the mother and the baby were transferred safely to the hospital and both are “in good health”.

The authority published a picture on Twitter, showing a group of its employees visiting the new mother in the hospital.

“The delivery occurred naturally, and both the mother and the baby were transferred to the hospital in good health,” RTA tweeted on June 8.

The 41-year-old Egyptian bus driver in Dubai told Khaleej Times that he rushed to help after hearing the screams of passengers atop the bus. That’s when he saw the Ugandan national in a stage of labour. He immediately called for emergency help and stayed by the woman’s side until paramedics arrived.