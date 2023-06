Dubai airport announces new rule for passenger pickups

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has announced that only public transport and other authorised vehicles will have access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1, starting from June 8.

The move is part of the airport’s efforts to reduce rush hour congestion.

To ease passenger traffic, pick-ups can use one of the two parking lots or opt for valet service.

From 8th June, only public transport and authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1, to assist in reducing congestion. We advise you to use the car parks or the valet service when receiving your guests. pic.twitter.com/rBA5DCrld9 — DXB (@DXB) June 8, 2023

Here are the parking rates at Dubai International Airport (DXB)