Dubai welcomes 3.67M overnight visitors in first two months

Dubai welcomed 3.67 million overnight visitors in January-February 2024, with an increase of over 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY), figures released by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) showed.

According to the DET’s Tourism Performance Report for January-February 2024, Dubai recorded 1.77 million international visitors in January, and 1.9 million in February.

Among the origin of visitors, Europe led the list for the January-February 2024 period with 773,000 tourists (21 per cent). South Asia came in second with 604,000 visitors (17 per cent) of the total, followed by Gulf Cooperation Council countries with 549,000 (15 per cent).

Coming in fourth, the number of tourists visiting Dubai from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe reached 530,000 (14 per cent), compared to 448,000 (12 per cent) from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which landed in fifth. Meanwhile, Dubai recorded 340,000 visitors (9 per cent) from North and Southeast Asia; 240,000 (7 per cent) from the Americas; 138,000 (4 per cent) from Africa and 53,000 from Australia, which accounted for around 1 per cent.

The report also showed an increase in the number of available hotel rooms from 148,450 distributed across 813 establishments in January-February 2023 to 151,269 across 826 establishments in the same period of 2024. The average occupancy rate settled at 87 per cent, a 3 per cent growth YoY.

Occupied room nights rose to 7.78 million compared to 7.28 in the same period of last year, with the average length of stay being 3.8 nights in January-February 2024.