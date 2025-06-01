Dubai woman orders essentials from Temu, gets stickers

An Indian expat in Dubai ordered essentials from an app. However when she received it, things turned hilarious.

Temu is an app where an online marketplace connecting consumers with manufacturers, often offers products at significantly reduced prices. However, this incident highlights the importance of thoroughly reading product descriptions to avoid such misunderstandings.

The woman ordered a vacuum cleaner and utensils from Temu. However, she didn’t read the description at the end of the listing. Upon receiving the stickers, she said, “Look, I ordered vacuum cleaner and utensils and they sent me stickers.”

“Where should I put these now?. on my forehead?” she lamented.

Her daughter, Suchita Ojha, took to Instagram and shared a reel on her mother’s reaction after receiving the stickers. Ojha shared the reel with a caption “Mum: Put it on my forehead”

While most Instagram users found the woman’s reaction funny and empathised with her. Some users suggested that the woman should have read the description carefully.

bexx_04 said, “Didn’t know we could get trauma from Temu”

Farhiablog said, “The description literally says “stickers” but this is so funny”

Sapna Dhanwani said, “Its happened to me so I can’t even say this is a ‘mom thing’ “

ssuratkal said, “Didnt she look at price and get an idea? A robo vaccum would not be cheap”