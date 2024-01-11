Dubai: You can soon suggest names for roads

Dubai: The Dubai Road Naming Committee has introduced a new mechanism for naming roads in the emirate, incorporating elements of its authentic heritage, identity, and futuristic aspirations.

The new methodology uses names and numbers to identify internal roads, enhancing accessibility for motorists and visitors.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality and Chairman of the Dubai Road Naming Committee, underscored the usefulness of the new methodology that correlates names with numbers.

He added that the Committee had devised a name selection technique in alignment with the Executive Council Decision No. 35 of 2021 on the Dubai Road Naming Committee, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Al Hajri said, “The Committee has curated an innovative and sophisticated methodology to name roads in Dubai, reflecting the city’s excellence and in line with its position as a model for the best cities in the world.”

The initiative’s initial phase involves renaming roads in the Al Khawaneej 2 area.

The new street names were inspired by local trees and flowers, such as Al Ghaf Street, named after one of the most popular species of trees found locally, and linking the first and second Khawaneej areas.

Other streets in the area received names such as Al Sidr, Basil, Al Faggy, Al Samr and Al Sharish.

For the first time, the names will also be factored in while designating land use and developmental projects for each sector and region.

The committee is promoting public participation by allowing residents to suggest names and involving community members in the initiative’s upcoming phases.