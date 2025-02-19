Dubai’s Burj Azizi: Global sales begin for world’s second-tallest tower

Dubai: Azizi Developments, one of Dubai’s leading developers, has officially launched global sales for its new landmark, Burj Azizi, set to become the world’s second-tallest tower at 725 meters high.

Sales began on Wednesday, February 19, across seven cities:

Dubai (Conrad Hotel)

Hong Kong (The Peninsula)

London (The Dorchester)

Mumbai (JW Marriott Juhu)

Singapore (Marina Bay Sands)

Sydney (Four Seasons Hotel)

Tokyo (Palace Hotel)

The grand unveiling event took place on Tuesday, February 18, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, bringing together over 15,000 distinguished guests, including government officials, investors, business leaders, diplomats, and media representatives.

The event was further illuminated by an exclusive performance from American superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Commenting on this historic milestone, Mirwais Azizi said, “In Dubai and cities around the world, new projects emerge every day. But projects like Burj Azizi happen only once in a generation. I am overjoyed that today we celebrate Burj Azizi’s journey from conceptualization to launch.”

“Burj Azizi has been a dream of mine for many years. It has been a tough challenge, requiring tireless work by experts from around the world. But I am happy to announce that the dream is now on the path to realization,” he added.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 131+ storey building will offer an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail, and entertainment spaces.

The residential section will feature luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, while an ultra-luxury mall, home to top high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section.

For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, featuring swimming pools with sauna and steam rooms, a fully equipped gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room with billiards, chess, and ping-pong, a business center, a children’s play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket.

Above the luxury apartments, ultra-luxury penthouses ranging from one to five bedrooms will enjoy exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and penthouse units.

Once completed, the tower is set to become a major attraction, elevating Dubai’s standards of luxury and opulence.

Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme.

An authentic Emirati restaurant will be another key feature of the hotel. Moreover, the hotel will include a luxury ballroom and a beach club.

Expressing his gratitude, Azizi acknowledged the pivotal support of Dubai’s leadership, particularly His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “Burj Azizi is more than just a structure; it is a tribute to Dubai’s ever-growing global prominence. We are honored to contribute to the emirate’s lasting legacy,” he said.

Among the world records set by Burj Azizi will be

The highest observation deck on level 130

The highest hotel lobby on level 111

The highest nightclub on level 126

The highest restaurant on level 122

The highest hotel room on level 118.

At the top, the building will also house a special museum that will showcase the chronology of the building’s evolution, recognising personalities involved through multimedia exhibits, including photo, video and graphics.