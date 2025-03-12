Dubai’s Global Village offers instant prizes for 10,000 steps during Ramzan

The United Arab Emirates entertainment entity, Global Village in Dubai, kicks off the Ramzan Step Challenge programme for Season 29, providing a unique opportunity for guests to stay active while seamlessly enjoying the many offerings.

Visitors have an opportunity to win instant prizes, including entry tickets to Global Village, food vouchers redeemable at select restaurants, and Wonder Passes to Carnaval just by walking 10,000 steps or more per night throughout this holy month.

How to participate

Guests who want to participate in the Ramadan Step Challenge must activate the challenge by using the Global Village Mobile App during their entry process. The official App will allow the participants to track their steps while exploring the different attractions of the park, which includes:

Shopping across 30 pavilions representing 90 cultures,

Enjoy world-class entertainment performances and experience over 200 games, rides, and attractions, primarily located at Carnaval.

Global Village’s premier entertainment venue for games and attractions.

Notably, this year’s challenge runs up to Sunday, 30 March. The authorities of the Global Village on Monday, March 10 said that this challenge has been launched to foster a sense of togetherness and connection among visitors.