Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lights up for International Olympic Day

Olympic Day celebrates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on June 23, 1894, by Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2023 6:47 pm IST
Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lights up for Int'l Olympic Day
Photo: Olympic Games/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was emblazoned with the Olympic Games logo and the colours of its five rings to coincide with the celebration of the International Olympic Day.

The world’s tallest edifice shone brightly with the games logo under the slogan ‘Let’s Move’ initiative on Friday.

Landmarks in Barcelona, ​​London, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, Rio, Budapest, Dubai, Beijing and many other places lit up throughout Olympic Day.

On Friday, the IOC launched “Let’s Move,” a major initiative to move the world and improve lives, with the help of world-class sports stars including David Beckham, Pau Gasol, and the most decorated women’s track and field athlete in the Olympic history, Allyson Felix.

