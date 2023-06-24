Emirates: Drop luggage 24 hours before departure at Dubai airport

Ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Adha and summer holidays, Dubai-based Emirates Airline has advised passengers to take time to plan their journey this June and July to beat the rush.

Departure numbers peak significantly just before Eid Al Adha on June 24, and again on July 1 as many families leaves for the summer holidays.

With more than 80,000 passengers expected to depart from Dubai, Emirates advises passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before their scheduled flight.

The airline has issued some travel tips for passengers to ensure a smooth and swift travel experience.

Emirates travel hacks

Drop off your luggage beforehand

An excellent and free option, especially for families travelling with children, is to drop off luggage the night before travel.

Passengers departing from Dubai can check in early, drop off their luggage at the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv, then arrive at the airport and go straight to immigration.

City check-in facilities

Passengers can try the new city check-in facility at ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

“Customers can visit the space and check-in anytime from 8 am to 10 pm daily, and their travel experience begins with seamless service via self-check-in kiosks and at dedicated desks with Emirates agents,” the airline said in a statement.

Those starting their journeys from Ajman can make use of the 24-hour city check-in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal.

“Passengers can depart up to 4 hours before the flight, check-in luggage, collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for Dirham 20 and go directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4 pm to 11:30. On arrival at the airport, travellers can simply proceed to their flight,” it added.

Passengers can also choose to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah.

Get your digital boarding pass in advance

Passengers were reminded that when departing from Dubai, boarding passes are now issued in digital format on the app, or by email. Online and app check-in is open 48 hours before flight departure time.