Dubai’s Nakheel Mall renamed Palm Jumeirah Mall

Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM), owner of one of Dubai’s largest retail groups, has officially renamed Nakheel Mall to Palm Jumeirah Mall, solidifying its position as a top lifestyle destination on Palm Jumeirah.

The renaming marks the mall’s transformation into a world-class shopping and dining hub, with an exciting mix of new offerings.

A revamped shopping and dining experience

Alongside the renaming, the newly redeveloped section of Palm Jumeirah Mall opened today, bringing in a fresh selection of international and local fashion, lifestyle, and dining brands, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported. Shoppers can now explore:

Fashion & Lifestyle : International names like Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, and homegrown brands like The Giving Movement and 12 Storeez.

: International names like Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, and homegrown brands like The Giving Movement and 12 Storeez. Dining & Cafes : New dining spots include Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Gyu Kaku, and %Arabica.

: New dining spots include Home Bakery, Brunch & Cake, Gyu Kaku, and %Arabica. Entertainment & Design: Unique retail concepts such as Kartell and Lego add to the mall’s appeal.

These new additions, combined with the mall’s existing stores, position Palm Jumeirah Mall as a must-visit destination for fashion, food, and entertainment.

A premier lifestyle hub

Since opening in 2019, Palm Jumeirah Mall has rapidly become one of Dubai’s top shopping and lifestyle spots. With its refreshed look and expanded offerings, the mall is set to attract even more visitors. Dubai Holding Asset Management continues to focus on creating destinations that provide diverse and high-quality experiences for both residents and international tourists.

The mall’s transformation includes not only fashion and dining but also entertainment and design, with unique retailers and the popular West Rooftop dining area. Palm Jumeirah Mall is poised to continue playing a significant role in enhancing Dubai’s retail and tourism landscape.