Dubai’s second airport set to reopen in May after two years’ closure

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s second airport, Dubai World Central (DWC), is set to reopen for passengers in May 2022, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended its operations.

The DWC is scheduled to reopen its passenger terminal on May 4 for commercial flights.

The northern runway will be shut for refurbishment and some of its passenger flights will be handled by Dubai’s second hub, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, told The National on Tuesday.

Dubai World Central (DWC), also known as Al Maktoum International Airport, opened in June 2010 and is located in Jebel Ali, 37 kilometers southwest of Dubai. It first started operating as a cargo airport, and passenger flights began in October 2013 at the airport.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) started operating at 100 per cent capacity from December 2021 after the opening of the last phase of Concourse A in Terminal 3.

DXB remains the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger numbers for the eighth consecutive year after registering 29.1 million annual traffic in 2021 and expects passenger traffic to more than double this year to 57 million.