Dubbak turning into battleground between BJP and TRS

Dubbak: Dubbak which heralded BJP’s rise in Telangana is turning into a battleground between the ruling TRS and ambitious BJP. TRS has recently scored a brownie point when it attracted BJP Municipal Chairman E Raj Reddy and his wife Councillor E Sonappa in its fold who joined Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) at Hyderabad on Friday.

The couple along with Medak MP and Siddipet TRS Party President Kota Prabhakar Reddy reached Hyderabad and joined TRS by wearing the party “Khandwa” at the hands of Finance Minister Harish Rao.

Dubbak Municipality is the sole Municipality in the Dubbak constituency. Only two ward councilors out of 20 are from BJP. Now one of them joining TRS gave a big jolt to the BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao.