Bengaluru: North East Zone bowler Imliwati Lemtur celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of North Zones Prabhsimran Singh during a Duleep trophy 2023 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: North East Zone bowler Dippu Sangma celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of North Zone batter Ankit Kumar during a Duleep trophy 2023 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: North Zone batter Dhruv Shorey plays a shot against North East Zone during a Duleep trophy 2023 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: North Zone batter Dhruv Shorey plays a shot against North East Zone during a Duleep trophy 2023 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: North East Zone bowler Dippu Sangma celebrates after taking the wicket of North Zone batter Ankit Kumar during a Duleep trophy 2023 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)